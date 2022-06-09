Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has said that the kindergarten classes in government schools would continue. The Minister said that the decision follows concerns raised by several educationists regarding children’s education in the formative years.

The school education department had shut down the kindergarten classes citing shortage of teachers. In the last two academic years, owing to the financial crunch caused by Covid-19, many primary school students shifted to government schools and the department transferred excess teachers from Kindergarten sections to higher classes.

The Minister in a statement on Thursday said that during the previous AIADMK government, there were not many takers for government school seats. He said that during the present DMK government, around seven lakh students were additionally admitted to government schools and this was due to the efforts made by the state government under the able leadership of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin.

He said that the government also ramped up the infrastructure by adding 3,000 more sections. The Minister said that this also increased the need for teachers and recently many were transferred to teach classes from 1 to 5.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also said that the department was taking all steps to ensure that children receive education in the anganwadis without any hindrance. The School Education Minister also said that qualified teachers would be appointed to Kindergarten classes soon.

Several educationists and even former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam had come out strongly against the decision of the government to shut down kindergarten classes.

