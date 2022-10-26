INDIA

TN govt recommends NIA probe into Coimbatore car blast

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday recommended a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Coimbatore car blast case.

The government recommended the NIA probe after a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in which senior state government officials, including Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy, Director General of Police C. Sylendrababu and other senior officials participated.

On Sunday morning, a 25-year-old youth Jameesha Mubin died when a car in which he was travelling exploded near Sangameswara temple, Ukkadam.

The police while conducting a raid at Mubin’s residence found large quantities of Potassium Nitrate and Sulphur which were used for making country bombs.

The Police later arrested five of his accomplices — Mohammed Talka, who is the son of Nawab Khan, brother of S.A. Basha, the founder of the terror organisation, Al-Umma, which was behind the Coimbatore serial bomb blasts on February 14, 1998, in which 56 people died and more than 200 people were injured.

The other accused who were arrested are Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Riyaz, Firoze Ismail and Mohammed Nawaz Ismail. Of this, Ismail was deported by the UAE government in 2020 after his association with Islamic State was revealed.

The Opposition leaders, including AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, deposed AIADMK leader, O. Panneerselvam, and state BJP President, K. Annamalai have slammed the state government.

The state BJP President has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a NIA probe.

20221026-155803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Untouched by Indo-Pak politics, Sharjah, Toronto kept cricket rivalry alive

    Cloudy sky, light showers cool Delhi a bit

    Deoband seeks legal action against those spreading hatred

    Odisha EOW arrests two fraudsters from Mumbai