TN govt school teacher suspended for corporal punishment on Class 1 student

School Education Department of Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday placed a teacher of a primary school at Kumaratchi near Chidambaram of Cuddalore district under suspension for corporal punishment on a Class 1 student.

The teacher, Kannagi, in a video that went viral, was seen caning the student of Class 1 repeatedly on his head and hands. According to the video, the teacher was hitting the student repeatedly after asking him to do addition and subtraction on his slate.

The video also shows the teacher showering verbal abuse on the child and calling him a buffalo while other students were looking at them.

Chief Educational Officer of Cuddalore district, M. Ramakrishnan said that the teacher was placed under suspension pending inquiry. He, however, said that no complaints have been lodged against the teacher by the parents of the child and that they had asked the teacher to reprimand the child.

It may be noted that the DMK government led by late M. Karunanidhi had banned corporal punishment in schools in 2007. This was following recommendation from Muthukrishnan Commission.

The Cuddalore district education department will be sending a circular to all schools in the district against the caning of students by school teachers.

20221221

