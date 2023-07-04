In a bid to contain the spiraling prices, the Tamil Nadu government has started selling tomatoes through ration shops or Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets.

Tomatoes will be available at Rs 60 per kg in 82 PDS shops.

Across the state, tomatoes are currently being priced at Rs 120-140 per kg.

Sources in the state’s Civil Supplies Department told IANS that the sale is restricted to 1 kg per person.

IANS had earlier reported that Tamil Nadu would soon commence selling tomatoes through ration shops.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperatives, S. Periyakaruppan had chaired a meeting at the state secretariat to chalk out the finer points regarding the sale of tomatoes.

The Minister told IANS that if the price of tomatoes continue to spike, the state government will initiate further steps to procure more produce and sell it at reduced prices so that the consumers are not affected.

Farm fresh outlets are also selling tomatoes in addition to the sale through ration shops.

