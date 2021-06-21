The Tamil Nadu government will conduct refresher courses for children to make up for learning losses during the pandemic period, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said during his policy address in the state Assembly on Monday.

the Governor said that a mission mode project that would ensure continuity of education would be implemented. He also said that the government will make all-out efforts to ensure Tamil Nadu reaches the top rank in the Performance Guidance Index (PGI), brought out by the Union Education Ministry.

The government is keen to make education for children universal and inclusive, he said, adding that utmost priority would be given to providing quality education to all children studying in the government schools and to provide high-end training in the new education tools.

Purohit also said that the Anna Central Library would be renovated and revitalised.

He said that native Tamils, especially those who have studied in Tamil medium and at government schools, are being given priority in recruitments for government jobs.

The Governor also announced a special recruitment drive to clear the backlog of unfulfilled vacancies for Adi Dravidars and Scheduled Tribes in government jobs.

–IANS

aal/arm