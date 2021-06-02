While the Union government has cancelled the CBSE and the ICSE exams for Class 12, the Tamil Nadu State school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the government will decide on the state board exams for class 12 students in a couple of days.

The minister said that the government is consulting health experts, parents, teachers, students and academicians on how to go forward.

Minister said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will take the decision taking into account all the viewpoints presented before the government from various stakeholders.

Minister while speaking to reporters in Chennai said, “The Chief Minister has said that the viewpoints from all sides must be taken into account before taking a decision.”

The minister also said that the state government is also considering the actions taken by other state governments in this situation. He called upon parents, teachers, and other stakeholders to write e-mails to the department on their views.

Minister said, “Our Chief Minister has always held the view that the education is very important and health is also equally important and the government will take a decision taking into account all these factors.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had chaired a meeting with all the state governments on the conduct of the board exams for 12th standard students. Almost all the states had expressed their willingness to conduct the exams once the situation is conducive.

–IANS

