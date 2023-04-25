Tamil Nadu government has given directive to the district collectors on Tuesday to hold Grama Sabhas on May 1- the International Labour Day or May day.

The Grama Sabhas will be conducted in all village panchayaths. The government has directed the district collectors to conduct the Grama Sabhas at 11 am on May 1.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu government used to conduct Grama Sabha meetings on all important days including ARepublic Day (January 26), Labour Day (May 1), Independence Day (August 15) Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2), World Water Day (March 22) and Local Governance Day (November 1). This means the Grama Sabha meetings are held six times a year in Tamil Nadu.

Grama Sabhas are the primary bodies of the Panchayath Raj system and the largest and is a permanent body. Grama Sabha is a body of the electorate while all other institutions under the Panchayath Raj system like Gram Panchayath, Block Panchayath and Zilla Panchayath are constituted by elected representatives.

The Grama Sabhas in Tamil Nadu is to solicit support from the public for community welfare schemes. This includes support in cash or kind or both and also voluntary labour. This is also used for supporting programmes like mass education and family welfare schemes.

This is also a medium for promoting unity and harmony among all sections of the society in the village.

