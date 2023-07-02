Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday said that the state government was taking steps to take the Tamil culture and their antiquity across the globe.

“Largest numbers of inscriptions in India were discovered in Tamil Nadu. The writing of history of the Indian subcontinent should commence from the Tamil land,” the Chief Minister said while delivering a virtual address in the 36th convention of the Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA).

He said that the state government has taken steps for several research studies in this subject. He pointed out that the Keeladi archeological findings had brought to light the urbanization even in 6th century BC and added that there was literacy in that society.

The Chief Minister said that archeological explorations were taking place in Sivakalai, Gangakonda Cholapuram, Myladumparai in Krishnagiri district, Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district, Thullukarpattai in Tirunelveli district and Perumpulai in Dharmapuri districts of the state.

He said that findings of archeological excavations have led to the fact that in Myaladumparai iron was in use in Tamil land since 4200 years ago.

