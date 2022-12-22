INDIA

TN govt to provide Rs 1,000 in Pongal gift scheme

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu government will provide Rs 1,000 as a Pongal gift along with 1 kg of raw rice and 1 kg of sugar in each family packet.

Tamil Nadu government will be providing Pongal gifts to over 2 crore families in the state and an amount of Rs 2,356 crore has been allocated for the scheme. However, gift hampers comprising 20 items will not be provided during this year’s Pongal festival.

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin would inaugurate the scheme here on January 2.

The Sri Lankan Tamils who are staying in camps will also be included in the Pongal gift scheme.

The Pongal gift scheme was initiated in January 2014 when each family was provided Rs 100 and 1 kg extra of raw rice and sugar. In 2019, the amount was raised from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000. In 2021, Rs 2,500 was given to each family during the Pongal gift scheme and in 2022, Rs 2,500 along with 20 items were given on each family card.

20221222-191002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2023 Battle: Ex Naga MLAs and former MPs clamour for ‘alternative...

    Kamya Panjabi goes a step ahead in bringing personal touch to...

    Andhra covid tally hovers near 22K-mark on day 2 of partial...

    Protests against farm laws not limited to farmers, says Rahul