Tamil Nadu Excise Minister Shenthil Bhalaji has said that the state government would never allow sale of liquor in marriage halls or in sports stadiums.

He was speaking to reporters in Coimbatore on Monday.

The minister was responding to questions on the March 18 Tamil Nadu government gazette notification permitting supply of liquor in conference halls and sports halls. The minister said that the state government would never allow permission to sale of liquor in marriage halls and sports stadiums.

He, however, said that the practice of serving liquor during international sports meets and events is already in place in several Indian states.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the political outfit of the powerful Vanniyar community has been in the forefront of a total liquor ban in Tamil Nadu. PMK leader and advocate K. Balu has said that he would move the Madras High Court against the Tamil Nadu government gazette notification permitting liquor sale in marriage ceremonies and other public functions.

