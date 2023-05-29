Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday appointed K. Narayanasamy as the Vice-Chancellor of Dr. M.G.R. Medical University in Chennai.

The Governor is the Chancellor of the university.

The posting is for a period of three years with effect from the date of his assumption of office. The Dr M.G.R. Medical University deals with medical education in Tamil Nadu, including the conduct of medical examinations and awarding of certificates to the students.

Narayanasamy is presently the Dean of the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital. He has 33 years of experience in medical practice and 13 years of administrative experience.

He has served as the medical superintendent, and state nodal officer for various government schemes and has also served as the Dean of Chengalpattu Government Medical College, and Madras Government Medical College.

Narayanasamy was in charge of the government Covid hospital in Guindy, and was awarded for his contribution during the pandemic days by the Tamil Nadu government.

