Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conveyed their Easter Day greetings to the people of the state.

On Sunday, Easter Day a Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan tweet quoted Governor R.N. Ravi as saying, “On the Auspicious occasion of # Easter, I extend my heartiest greetings & best wishes to the people & urge to reform ourselves to Jesus Christ’s message of kindness, compassion, inclusivity and forgiveness in the making of a harmonious world”.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a statement said, “Let us take a vow on this day to ensure a social brotherhood and unity.”

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, deposed coordinator of AIADMK and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam, BJP Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai, state Congress chief K.S. Alagiri and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan also extended their wishes to the people of the state.

