TN Guv directs VCs to do research on unsung heroes of freedom struggle

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday directed the Vice Chancellors of Tamil Nadu to conduct a detailed research on the unsung heroes of the state who had contributed heavily to the freedom struggle of the nation.

The Governor in the capacity of Chancellor of the Universities said that the Vice Chancellors should deploy bright research students in the respective universities, conduct detailed research on unsung heroes, and then document it.

He called upon the Vice-Chancellors to study in detail on at least five freedom fighters under their jurisdiction and to engage at least five research students for this purpose.

The Tamil Nadu Governor in the letter to the Vice Chancellors mentioned that fellowships would be provided for this research work and the work should be completed in a year.

R.N. Ravi said that the research student who has done the work on an unsung hero would be felicitated at the Raj Bhavan and honoured. In the letter, the Governor said that this would be a major inspiration for a research student.

The Governor in the communique said that the contribution and struggle of several freedom fighters are still not known to the world and documented. In the letter, he added that this was a proper opportunity to document the contributions of an unsung hero.

20230126-161203

