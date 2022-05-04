INDIA

TN Guv forwarded NEET Exemption Bill to Home Ministry: Stalin

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Wednesday that Governor R.N. Ravi has forwarded the National Eligibiliy-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Exemption Bill to the Union Home Ministry.

Announcing this in the state Assembly, Stalin said he was informed by the Governor’s secretary that the NEET Exemption Bill has been forwarded by the Governor to the Union Home Ministry for President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent.

Stalin said the next step in the struggle against NEET is to urge the Central government to get the President’s assent for the Bill.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed the Bill on September 13, 2021, but the Governor had returned it to the Speaker for reconsideration of the Assembly on February 1, terming it against the interest of the students.

In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, it was said that the Governor was of the opinion that the Bill was against the interest of the students, especially the rural and economically poor students of the State.

According to the statement, Ravi came to the conclusion after detailed study of the Bill for admission to undergraduate medical courses seeking exemption from NEET, and the report of the high-level committee constituted by the state government in this regard.

However, the Tamil Nadu Assembly reconsidered the Bill and passed it again. The Bill was again forwarded to Ravi for onward transmission for President’s assent in February 2022.

The Bill was pending with Ravi for a long time, forcing Stalin to say that not forwarding the NEET Exemption Bill to the President is an act of ‘insulting the people’.

20220504-221603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IIT Guwahati develops new method for exploration, drilling of oil &...

    2 killed in J&K road accident

    171 fined in Gurugram for violating anti-pollution norms

    Govt takes steps to make available drug to fight black fungus