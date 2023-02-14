INDIA

TN Guv insulted state assembly by delaying bill on Rummy ban: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has said that Governor R.N. Ravi has insulted the state legislative assembly by delaying the assent to the bill passed by the House banning the Rummy online game.

Stalin said that it was a mystery why the Governor of Tamil Nadu was delaying his assent to the bill banning online gambling games like online Rummy for the past three months. The Chief Minister was speaking in the question and answer video titled, Ungalil Oruvan (One among you).

He said that it was on the directive of the Madras High Court that the state government had enacted a legislation to ban online Rummy. The Chief Minister also said that the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly had unanimously passed the bill for banning online gambling games including online Rummy.

He said that several suicides have taken place in Tamil Nadu in the past week by people who have lost heavily playing online Rummy games.

Stalin pointed out the suicide of a mother in Vyasarpadi in Chennai who took the extreme decision after coming to know that her son had misappropriated money from the company where he was working for making up the losses in online Rummy game. He said that the son has been absconding.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the suicide of a young man, Riaz Khan of Pallipalayam who died by jumping into river Cauvery in Namakkal district. Stalin said that a student Gnanaseelan had committed suicide in Madurai for losing money in online Rummy.

Stalin asked how many more suicides are required for the Governor to sign the bill to ban online Rummy.

