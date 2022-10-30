INDIA

TN Guv must quit if he wants to express views to please BJP leadership: DMK, allies

The ruling DMK and its allies in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) has called upon the Governor of Tamil Nadu R.N. Ravi to quit from the post of Governor if he wants to express views to “please” the BJP central leadership for higher positions.

The DMK leaders and their alliance partners in a joint statement lashed out against the Governor, and said, “His speeches are given importance as he is the Governor of the state. If he is expressing views to please the BJP leadership to get a higher posting for himself, he should quit the Governor’s post.”

The statement said, “It is not clear whether he is doing it to create unnecessary controvery and confusion or is driven by the desire to draw attention towards it.”

The leaders of the SPA said that the Governor’s views on Sanatana Dharma, Aryan, Dravidian, Scheduled castes, and Thirukural were dangerous and absurd. They also said that they don’t have any problem with his personal beliefs, but lashed out against the Governor expressing conservative and poisonous ideas while he was holding a constitutional post.

The joint statement was signed by senior DMK leader, T.R. Baalu, MDMK Dravidar Kazhagaml leader, K. Veeramani, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, CPI-M state secretary K. Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan, MDMK leader Vaiko, VCK leader Thol Thiruvmavalan and others.

20221030-140406

