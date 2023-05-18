Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday reappointed V. Palanikumar as the State Election Commissioner.

A gazette notification from state government said, “Under Article 243-K of the Constitution of India, Section 239 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act 1994, the Governor of Tamil Nadu reappointed V. Palanikumar (IAS rtd) as the State Election Commissioner for a successive term up to March 9, 2024.”

It may be noted that on May 29, 2021, Palanikumar was appointed as the state election commissioner for a period of two years. Following his reappointment, Palanikumar will hold office for a period of one year till March 9, 2024.

20230518-105202