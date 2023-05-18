INDIA

TN Guv reappoints Palanikumar as state election commissioner

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday reappointed V. Palanikumar as the State Election Commissioner.

A gazette notification from state government said, “Under Article 243-K of the Constitution of India, Section 239 of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act 1994, the Governor of Tamil Nadu reappointed V. Palanikumar (IAS rtd) as the State Election Commissioner for a successive term up to March 9, 2024.”

It may be noted that on May 29, 2021, Palanikumar was appointed as the state election commissioner for a period of two years. Following his reappointment, Palanikumar will hold office for a period of one year till March 9, 2024.

20230518-105202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor-producer Vijay Babu gets anticipatory bail

    One arrested in Bengal in BJP leader Raju Jha murder case

    New Delhi-Copenhagen flights to resume on Wed: Danish foreign minister

    Pooja Bhatt joins Radhika Madan-starrer ‘Sanaa’