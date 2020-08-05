TN Guv well, singer SPB tests corona positive

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit who had tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined at Raj Bhavan is active and doing well, said Kauvery Hospital on Wednesday.

According to Kauvery Hospital, Purohit continues to be asymptomatic, active and doing well.

“He is being continuously monitored by Kauvery Hospital’s medical team,” the hospital said.

Meanwhile, noted playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam in a Facebook post said he is suffering from very mild attack of coronavirus and got himself hospitalised to take rest.

Balasubrahmanyam said though the doctors had advised him to stay at home and take rest, he decided to be in a hospital as at home his family members will be very much concerned.

He said he will be discharged from the hospital in two days.

–IANS

vj/skp/