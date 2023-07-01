INDIA

TN Guv’s action more insidious than illegal sacking of Senthil Balaji: Manish Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday targeted Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi saying that the latter’s actions were more insidious than the illegal sacking of state Minister V. Senthil Balaji.

“This letter by Tamil Nadu Governor is more insidious than illegal sacking of Minister. Article 165 of COI confers Constitutional status on Advocate General akin to Attorney General, Article 76. Why not take legal Advise from Advocate General? Governor’s cause Constitutional breakdowns,” Tewari said in a tweet taking a pot shot at the Governor.

His remarks came after Ravi had dismissed Balaji, who is in judicial custody after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an old cash for job scams, from the council of ministers on Thursday evening.

Condemning the move, the state’s ruling DMK government said the Governor did not have such power to issue an order in this regard.

The order was then kept in abeyance by the Governor.

2023070132181

