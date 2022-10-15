INDIALIFESTYLE

TN Handloom Society introduces 500 new designs aimed at Diwali

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu Handloom Cooperative Society (Co-Optex) has launched 500 new designs in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and the National Institute of Design (NID).

Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Textiles Minister, R. Gandhi in a statement on Saturday said that Co-Optex have 150 showrooms across the country and have set a sales target of Rs 175 crore for Deepavali. A 30 per cent discount is offered on garments for the festival season.

The design includes products designed by the Toda tribe in Ooty.

A set of five new design silk saris called heritage, designer, signature collection, award-winning collection, and Chola selection were also launched by the Co-Optex, the statement said.

During the 2021 Deepavali season, Co-optex earned a profit of Rs 9.5 crore, and between April and September in 2022, it witnessed Rs 23 crore more revenue than for the corresponding period the previous year, the statement said.

20221015-191002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global stock markets hold thrice more coal, oil: Climate Tracker

    RS suspends 12 oppn MPs for monsoon session ruckus

    Data proves paddy cultivation in Telangana over 59 lakh acres: Vinod...

    Pavitra Punia talks about playing a witch in ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan…’