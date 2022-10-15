The Tamil Nadu Handloom Cooperative Society (Co-Optex) has launched 500 new designs in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and the National Institute of Design (NID).

Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Textiles Minister, R. Gandhi in a statement on Saturday said that Co-Optex have 150 showrooms across the country and have set a sales target of Rs 175 crore for Deepavali. A 30 per cent discount is offered on garments for the festival season.

The design includes products designed by the Toda tribe in Ooty.

A set of five new design silk saris called heritage, designer, signature collection, award-winning collection, and Chola selection were also launched by the Co-Optex, the statement said.

During the 2021 Deepavali season, Co-optex earned a profit of Rs 9.5 crore, and between April and September in 2022, it witnessed Rs 23 crore more revenue than for the corresponding period the previous year, the statement said.

