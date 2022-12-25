HEALTHINDIA

TN has no Omicron B7 variant: State health department

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu’s health department has said that the state has maximum XBB variants of Omicron and till now no variant of BF 7, which is causing the new wave of Covid-19 in many countries, has been detected in the state.

While speaking to media persons, P. Sampath, Joint Director, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said, “The state has more XBB variants as more than 75 per cent of the samples tested in the state have these variants detected. However till now no BF. 7 variant of Omicron has been detected in the state.”

The BA.2, BA.5 and even Delta variants are present in the state but not the BF.7 variant in the state of Tamil Nadu, he added.

According to the health department officials, after the Union government announced 2 per cent random RT-PCR testing of passengers arriving from international destinations, 160 passengers have been tested for Covid-19 in symptomatic passengers.

There are four international airports in Tamil Nadu- Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi, but as there are no direct flights to these airports from China and other countries, which saw Covid-19 surge, there is not much testing at these airports except for the random RT-PCR testing for symptomatic passengers.

20221225-160203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistani public urged to get fully vaccinated over Omicron variant

    US FDA experts narrowly recommend Merck’s Covid-19 new drug molnupiravir

    6 held for black-marketing Remsdesivir injections in Rajasthan

    Delhi govt reduces rate of RT-PCR, RAT test by pvt labs