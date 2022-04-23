HEALTHINDIA

TN health department for stringent measures to tackle increasing Covid cases

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu health department will be taking stringent measures to tackle the increasing Covid-19 cases in the state.

As a first step, the health department has issued a circular making masks mandatory and violators will be charged with a fine of Rs 500.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian told IANS: “As of now, the Covid -19 situation in Tamil Nadu is under control but we don’t want any rise in cases and hence we will be taking stringent measures to prevent the spread.

“Students of IIT Madras who have been tested positive are now lodged in a separate hostel and there is no need for hospitalisation. However, we are now doing all the necessary surveillance and all the district collectors have been directed to ensure that people must follow Covid-appropriate manner.”

State health secretary, Dr. J. Radhakrishnan has already communicated to all the district collectors and district medical officers to communicate to revenue and health officials in the concerned district to ensure that people are wearing masks, keeping a safe distance from each other, and regular washing hands with soap or using sanitisers.

Police have also been directed to ensure that people don’t violate necessary Covid-19 protocols.

On Friday, the state reported 286 active cases which is slightly higher than infections recorded in the previous days.

Dr. T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director, State public health department told IANS: “There is no need for worry but the state is taking precautions. Twenty-five districts in the state have zero Covid -19 cases. The slight increase in cases is due to the increase in testing. We have increased testing to 18,000 from 16,000 and hence, there is a slight increase in active cases. Adequate measures are being taken if at all there is an increase in the number of cases from the present position.”

He also said that only 18 patients are hospitalised in the state due to Covid-19 even though there are 1,16,451 beds allocated for Covid-19 patients.

Both the State health secretary and the state public health director have appealed to the people of the state to vaccinate themselves.

According to the state public health department, around 42 lakh people are yet to take their first dose of vaccine, and 1.3 crore people are due for their second dose of vaccine.

20220423-112003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India logs 3.06 Covid cases, positivity rises to 20.75%

    Delhi’s daily Covid records over 62% rise to 1,009

    Malana, known for hashish, ‘keeps’ pandemic at bay!

    US may see deadly variant than Delta as cases spike: Fauci