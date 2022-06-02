HEALTHINDIA

TN health department on high alert over Covid-19 cluster formation at VIT

The Tamil Nadu health department is on high alert over the increase in number of Covid-19 cases in the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Kelambakkam campus in the state.

The campus has around 15,000 students of which 5,600 are first-year students.

The health department has conducted 4,092 RT-PCR tests, of which 163 students tested positive.

There is a possibility of increase in number of cases as 1500 students will be tested on Thursday and Friday.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian told IANS, “The students, who tested positive in the first two days, have tested negative for the infection, and this a welcome indicator. I have met the students most of whom are from North Indian states and have asked them not to worry and to reassure their parents. The students are expected to recover within 10 days and we have advised the institute not to declare a holiday.”

He said that 99 per cent of the cases were infected with Omicron sub-variants, mostly BA.2.

A student infected with BA.4 variant and another diagnosed with BA.3 variant have recovered.

The minister also said that people must be careful even while leading their normal life and adhere to Covid -19 protocols including wearing masks, maintaining safe distance and sanitising hands.

Tamil Nadu health secretary J. Radhakrishnan has already sent a circular to all the district collectors of the state to be on alert against the increasing cases in various districts.

The district collectors are directed to strictly ensure that people are adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

