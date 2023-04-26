The Tamil Nadu health department continues its vigil with regard to Covid-19 cases. However, the number of fresh Coronavirus cases has come down.

In the 24 hours ending Tuesday, the number of fresh cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 470. The number of active cases in the state dropped to 3585 when compared to 3640 in the previous day. The Test Positivity Rate in Tamil Nadu is 7.2.

However, except Ramanathapuram, Kallakurichi and Tirupattur, all districts recorded fresh Covid-19 cases and the state health department has directed people not to let down their vigil. The department in a statement said that even though the number of Covid-19 cases are coming down in the state, the health professionals should continue to work wearing masks.

The department has also called upon the people to abide by the Covid-19 protocol and to keep safe distancing and washing of hands regularly in addition to wearing of masks.

The number of fresh cases stood at 94 in Chennai while it was 55 in Coimbatore, 38 in Salem, 31 in Chengalpattu, 28 in Tiruppur, 27 in Kanyakumari and 20 in Tiruvallur.

One patient from Malaysia tested positive while being tested at the airport.

Tamil Nadu health minister, Ma Subramanian while speaking to IANS said, “The number of fresh Covid-19 cases have come down during the last few days. However, people must not reduce their vigil in the days to come.”

