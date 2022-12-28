INDIA

TN health dept monitoring 2 people after arriving from China: Minister

The Tamil Nadu health department is monitoring two people who arrived in Madurai from China via Colombo and tested positive for Covid-19, the state’s Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.

A 36-year-old woman and her six-year-old child were found to be infected with Covid-19 upon testing at the Madurai airport.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said that they are currently isolating at home and an official has been posted to monitor their health conditions.

The blood samples have been sent to the State Public Health Laboratory for testing to determine which Covid strain they have been infected with, he said, adding that the results are expected within four to five days.

Meanwhile, the health department has asked a third person, who dropped the two patients from the Madurai airport and had returned to Chennai, to undergo an RT-PCR test, the Minister noted.

Subramanian said the department has advised to conduct RT-PCR tests on international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Tamil Nadu has not reported a single Covid-19 case with Omicron BF7 variant.

