The Tamil Nadu health department is on high alert over the rising Covid-19 cases in the state and has directed authorities to press for protocols in all districts.

State Health Minister MA Subramanian said that Tamil Nadu has also reported the Omicron Covid variant’s BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.

MA Subramanian said that BA.4 was detected in four samples, while BA.5 was found in eight samples.

He said that the affected people are fine and were being monitored, adding that their contacts have been traced and were under observation.

The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants are on the rise globally.

Subramanian while speaking to IANS, said: “We are monitoring the situation and have already directed the district collectors and district health officials to strictly adhere to Covid 19 protocols.”

G. Manonmani, a professor of Virology at a private medical college in Chennai, told IANS: “The BA.4, BA.5 sub-variants are not very virulent, but we have wait and watch. We should not let down our guards and monitor the developments properly.”

She said that adhering to Covid protocols, including wearing of masks, social distancing and sanitising hands, have to be religiously maintained to bring the cases under control.

