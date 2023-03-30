HEALTHINDIA

TN health dept on vigil as Covid cases rise

The Tamil Nadu health department is on a high vigil after the number of fresh Covid cases in the state showed an increase. The state on Wednesday reported 112 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total number of active cases to 689.

Two passengers, one from Singapore and the other from Sri Lanka tested positive on arrival from international destinations. This came following a random Covid test being done at the Chennai International Airport.

While speaking to IANS, a senior officer of the health department said, “Earlier there were one case once in three or four days at the airport. But now daily one to six case are being reported from the airport.”

He said that this was not a welcome development and added that the state health department was well poised to take on any threat.

The officials from the health department also said that at least 18 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the state due to Covid-19.

The health department said that of the 112 patients who tested positive, Chennai reported 34 fresh cases.

