TN health dept on vigil as fresh Covid-19 cases touch 432

Tamil Nadu health department has increased vigil and alerted all the district health officers as the number of fresh Covid-19 cases mounted to 432 in the past 24 hours.

Currently, the total active cases stands at 2489.

State health minister Ma Subramanian had earlier said that the Covid-19 guidelines would be followed only if the single-day tally touches 500.

With the fresh cases touching 432, just short of the 500-mark, the state health department has stepped up vigil across the state.

Meanwhile, five people who have arrived from international destinations at the various airports in the state have tested positive.

Of them, three have arrived from Oman and one each from Singapore and Thailand.

While interacting with media persons, the health minister said, “Most of the cases have mild or no symptoms and complications and death are among the elderly and those with comorbidities.

The test positivity rate per day is 8.3 per cent in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu health department Deputy Director, Dr Aruna told media persons that infection was spreading in rural areas and the department was vigilant on the spread.

20230413-123603

