Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has urged people to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and adhere to Covid-19 protocols as there was a slight increase in cases.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the 1,000 fever clinics in the state at Saidapet on Friday.

The health minister said that there was a rise in Covid cases across the country, including Tamil Nadu. Ma Subramanian said that the number of fresh cases in the state on Thursday rose to 25 from the two cases recorded a few days ago.

He called upon the people to isolate themselves if they have fever and cold as they had done during the peak of Covid-19 period.

Ma Subramanian said that the 1,000 fever clinics are held across the state, and people with fever and cold “are requested to consult the health professionals at the fever clinics and to get treatment”.

A total of 200 fever clinics were organised in Chennai city.

