TN hooch tragedy: CB-CID seeks custody of 11 accused

The CB-CID, which is investigating the hooch tragedy at Marakkanam in Villupuram district and Mathuranthakam in Chengalpattu district, has sought custody of the 11 accused in Marakkanam incident.

The CB-CID on Tuesday filed a plea in a court in Villupuram. The elite police unit of Tamil Nadu has sought the custody of the 11 accused for three days to inquire about the death of 14 persons in Marakkanam after drinking spurious liquor.

Sources in CB-CID told IANS that the case will come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Superintendent of CB-CID Gomathi is heading the special CB-CID team appointed for probing the hooch tragedy at Marakkanam in which 14 people died. The Marakkanam police, that conducted the preliminary investigation, handed over the case file to the CB-CID after the government transferred the case to the elite police unit.

The Tamil Nadu Police had altered the case related to the death of 22 persons by drinking spurious liquor at Marakkanam in Villupuram district and Maruthanthakam in Chengalpattu district to that of murder.

It may be noted that 11 people were taken into custody including the chemical engineer Ilaya Nambi who had acted as an agent to sell Methyl alcohol used for industrial purposes to some people in Puducherry who sold this in retail to many local agents in Marakkanam leading to the hooch tragedy.

