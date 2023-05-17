INDIA

TN hooch tragedy: Stalin seeks weekly reports on action against illicit liquor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday directed officials to provide weekly reports on action taken against illicit liquor in the state.

The state government is in a spot following the death of 22 people after drinking spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

At a review meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to provide a report to him on every Monday through the Principal Secretary of the Home, Prohibition and Excise Departments.

He also called upon officials to popularise the toll free prohibition helpline, ‘10581’. This toll free number is available for the public to report on the sale of illicit liquor.

Stalin also asked the officials to publicise the Whatsapp numbers of the Assistant Superintendents of Police and Deputy Superintendents of Police of the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) of every district.

He asked the District Collectors to organise weekly coordination meetings on the prohibition of illicit liquor and drugs every Monday and directed the police, revenue and district officials to participate in these meetings.

Stalin ordered monthly meetings headed by the Home Secretary and Director General of Police with the participation of District Superintendents of Police to review not just prohibition measures but also the overall law and order situation in the state.

He also asked the police and Assistant Commissioners of Excise to regularly and continuously monitor the use of ethanol and methanol in industries to prevent them from being misused for brewing illicit liquor.

He called upon regular awareness programmes against drugs and illicit liquor and wanted schools, colleges, and NGOs to actively participate in these.

