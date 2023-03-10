The IAS officers of Tamil Nadu will be donating their one-day salary for the month of March to the coffers of ‘Namma School Foundation’ of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the ‘Namma School Foundation’ (Our School project) on December 19, 2022, to improve the infrastructure of government schools. Under this scheme, the former students of government schools of Tamil Nadu, who are presently holding high positions in government, or doing big businesses will be contacted by the school education department to contribute to the development of the government schools.

The Tamil Nadu IAS officers have now announced that they would contribute their one-day salary for the month of March 2023 to the scheme as an additional boost to this project.

An order issued by the Tamil Nadu government on Friday states that the IAS officers will contribute their one-day salary for the month of March 2023 to the government account as a contribution to Namma School Foundation (NSF).

The legislators of the ruling DMK had contributed a month’s salary to the Namma School Foundation project following the footsteps of Chief Minister Stalin, who had contributed an amount of Rs 5 lakh to the scheme from his personal money. He has urged other corporates, business groups, government employees and political parties to contribute extensively for the scheme which is intended to develop the government school education in Tamil Nadu.

