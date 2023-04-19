INDIA

TN Idol Wing tracing 3 idols stolen from Ariyalur temple

NewsWire
0
0

The Idol Wing of Tamil Nadu Police is trying to trace three bronze idols stolen in 2012 from the Chola-era Vishnu temple in Ariyalur.

Idol Wing sleuths told IANS that after a long search, they retrieved a bronze idol of Lord Hanuman which was auctioned by Christie’s to a private US citizen living in Australia at a price of $37,500.

That idol was also stolen in 2012 from the same temple.

The idol was first handed over to the High Commission of India in Canberra and then to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in New Delhi which finally passed it to the Idol Wing.

The three other stolen idols are that of Lord Varadaraja Perumal, Sridevi and Bhoodevi.

After unidentified men broke open the temple in 2012 and stole the idols, the local Sendurai police had conducted an investigation and later closed the case with the comment, “Undetected”.

The Director General of Police has now handed over the case to the Idol Wing.

The Idol Wing officials told IANS that they are scouting through the websites of private and public museums, auction sites, collectors sites and many grey market sources to find the three missing idols.

20230419-134804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Army JCO remains untraced in Arunachal even after 72 hrs

    I wasn’t up to scratch, I had a disappointing tournament: Rabada...

    Weather to remain dry with clear sky in J&K, Ladakh in...

    TN to augment cyber crime wing with high tech equipment, personnel