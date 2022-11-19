INDIA

TN Information Commission asks varsities to undertake research on local issues

NewsWire
0
1

Tamil Nadu Information Commission has urged the state universities to undertake research on local issues like the Seemai Karuvelan menace, which has been affecting ground water table as well as fertility of the lands in Southern districts including Tirunelveli.

The Commission was responding to an RTI filed by a person, Sivakumar seeking information on the postgraduate and undergraduate courses offered by Alagappa University, Karaikudi.

He also sought details on the aid received by the university from the government, recognition of the courses by other universities as also special fee structure among others.

Tamil Nadu State Information Commissioner, S. Muthuraj sent a directive to the Registrars of Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli and Alagappa University, Karaikudi seeking research on local issues.

S. Muthuraj also directed universities to conduct research on the fireworks industry of Sivakasi and added that these details would help the government to formulate policies for the welfare of the people of these areas.

20221119-164804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SP to support Yashwant Sinha for President’s post

    Not ‘safe’ to use only co-accused’s confession to convict accused: SC

    SC junks plea challenging provision which allows use of EVMs

    ‘AIADMK govt dividing people through reservation for Vanniyars’