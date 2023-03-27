INDIA

TN IPS officer accused of pulling out suspects’ teeth with pliers

The Tamil Nadu police is facing the heat after a group of youths accused an Assistant Superintendent of Police of forcibly pulling out their teeth with iron pliers.

Two political outfits — Nethaji Subhash Sena and Puratchi Bharatham Katchi — have decided to stage massive protests in Tirunelveli and Ambasamudram areas following the police action against youths.

Sources in Tirunelveli collectorate told IANS that the District Collector Karthikeyan has ordered a probe into the allegations against the young IPS officer, Baldev Singh who was posted in Ambasamudram only on October 15, 2022.

Singh is a 2020 batch IPS officer and an alumnus of the prestigious IIT- Bombay.

According to information, ten youths were taken into custody on various charges of group clashes, money lending and other petty crimes. After the youths were brought to the police station, Singh tortured them.

Advocate Maharajan of the Nethaji Subhash Sena told IANS that the police officer has assaulted several people in Ambasamudram in this manner and plucking teeth was his main way of torture.

He said that a youth Chellappa had lost three teeth after the police officer forced policemen to forcibly hold the youth and Singh himself plucked the tooth using iron pliers.

Maharajan said that Singh had removed the teeth of around 40 people in Ambasamudram in this manner and that he should be arrested and removed from service.

The officer was involved in several custodial tortures ever since he was posted at Ambasamudbram, he added.

