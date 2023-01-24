Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand and the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar will attend the inauguration of new Telanagana Secretariat building and a public meeting here on February 17.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the building between 11.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. on February 17, the auspicious time suggested by Vedic pandits.

Before the inauguration, in the morning, Vastu Puja, Chandi Yagam, Sudarshana Yagam and other rituals will be performed by Vedic scholars, said State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh as representative of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar and other dignitaries will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

After the inauguration of the Secretariat, a huge public meeting will be held at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad in the afternoon.

After attending the inaugural ceremony, the guests will attend the public meeting, said the minister.

The state government has already decided to name the new Secretariat complex after Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

The seven-storey structure with a built-up area of 7 lakh square feet and equipped with all modern facilities has been constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 650 crore near Hussain Sagar lake on the same land where the old Secretariats of Telangana and earlier united Andhra Pradesh stood.

Chief Minister Rao stated earlier that the new integrated Secretariat complex would reflect the pride of Telangana and would stand as a role model for other states.

