INDIA

TN judicial magistrate stabbed in chamber

By NewsWire
A judicial magistrate in Tamil Nadu’s Salem was stabbed, and seriously injured, in his chamber at the district court complex by his assistant on Tuesday, police said.

M. Muthupandi was admitted to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital (SGMKMCH), where doctors said that he received three stab injuries, including a deep one close to the heart and lungs.

The incident happened when the judicial magistrate was in his chamber and colleagues suddenly heard a cry of alarm. When policemen and advocates present in the court complex rushed to the chamber, they found the judicial magistrate profusely bleeding and with his assistant Prakash standing there with a knife.

Police said that Prakash was recently transferred from Omalur court to Salem court and he joined duty on Monday. He requested the Judicial Magistrate to transfer him back to Omalur but the magistrate asked him to approach the principal District Judge, and irked by this, Prakash attacked Muthupandi, police said.

Hasthampatty police registered a case and arrested Prakash.

