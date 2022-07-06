A 16-year-old juvenile who was alleged to be involved in the murder of a Class XII student due to caste rivalry in Tirunelveli, will now be tried in a regular criminal court. The Principal Magistrate of Tirunelveli Juvenile Justice Board has, in a rare move, transferred the case for trial to the designated court.

M. Selva Surya, a Class XII student of Pallakkal Podhukudi Government Higher Secondary school, was killed on April 30 this year. Among the three accused, who were arrested by the police, one turned out to be a juvenile.

Tirunelveli police told IANS that the case was transferred to the designated court based on three reports — Social background report given by child welfare police officer, social investigation report given by probationary officer, and psychological report given by the child psychologist or medical officer.

Police said that cases involving more than seven years of punishment can be transferred to designated criminal courts even if the accused is a juvenile of 16 years or more. However, the cases will be transferred to designated criminal courts based on the above three reports.

