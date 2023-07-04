Tamil Nadu labour department is in for a detailed survey on Inter State Migrant (ISM) workers in the state.

Tenders have been issued to select an agency to conduct the survey in a professional way.

The survey will involve interstate migrant workers and interstate construction workers. The survey will focus on individual migrant workers without families with them and those who are with families.

The living conditions of these migrant workers, their educational background, the health conditions, etc., will be part of the survey.

Based on the inputs from the survey, the state police will conduct a detailed study on the migrant workers and their background check will also be conducted.

The labour department officials told IANS that while records of workers employed in factories, hospitals ,educational institutions are available those who are employed in markets, grocery shops, small stationary shops, etc., are difficult and hence a professional and detailed micro level survey was the need of the hour.

The officials said that two databases will be created in each district on the basis of the survey.

The first database will cover migrant workers who are listed in the Tamil Nadu Manual workers welfare scheme 1994. This includes migrant workers employed largely in the construction industry.

The second database will be for migrant workers employed in textile, hospitality and shops and sectors other than the construction industry.

The Labour department of Tamil Nadu is keen that the data that is collected is used for creating new policy decisions for the betterment of the migrant workers of the state.

As per an earlier survey, there are 67.74 Interstate migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. The new survey is to clearly get all micro level details of the migrant workers, including their living conditions and will be a comprehensive one that provides each and every detail at the finger tips of concerned officials in the labour department.

2023070333168