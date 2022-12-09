INDIA

TN launches new scheme for conservancy workers in 5 local bodies on pilot basis

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Friday launched the Sanitary Workers Development Scheme for conservancy workers on a pilot basis in five local bodies of the state at Madurai.

The pilot project will be implemented in Zone VI of Greater Chennai Corporation, Madurai Corporation, Pudukottai and Pollachi municipalities, and Cheranmahadevi town panchayat.

An official statement said that the scheme was aimed to improve the welfare of conservancy workers, to ensure proper education of their children.

The statement said that the scheme would benefit 53,300 permanent and conservatory workers.

The Chief Minister also launched a mobile application as part of the scheme and also distributed safety equipment to five beneficiaries at the Arignar Anna Complex, Madurai.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Madurai in the presence of Thol Thirumavalan of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

