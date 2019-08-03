TN leaders condole Sushma Swaraj’s death

Chennai, Aug 7 (IANS) Political party leaders in Tamil Nadu condoled the death of BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The DMK President M.K.Stalin in a tweet late Tuesday said that it was painful to hear the passing away of Sushma Swaraj who had scaled many heights in public life as a woman.

The PMK Founder S.Ramadoss tweeted: “At a young age Sushma Swaraj’s achievements were many like –becoming a minister in Haryana at the age of 25, heading the Haryana unit of Janata Party at 27, becoming a Union Minister at 41 and also becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi.”

Ramadoss said it is shocking to hear about her death.

The Tamil Nadu President of BJP, Tamilisai Soundararajan, said Sushma Swaraj was an example for woman politicians. Soundarajan said that she always felt that Sushma Swaraj was like the head of the family.

