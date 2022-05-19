The Left parties of Tamil Nadu are gearing up for a nation-wide protest against rising prices and the policies of the Central government. The protests are to be held from May 25 to 31.

All India General Secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI), D. Raja said that the protest is against the insensitivity of the Central government over the hardships faced by the people due to increase in prices.

The Left parties have demanded that the Centre release an amount of Rs 7,500 for those living below poverty line to help them overcome the crisis.

Tamil Nadu units of the CPI and the CPI-M have conducted meetings across the state to chalk out a programme and make it a grand success. The CPI-M, Tamil Nadu state secretary, K. Balakrishnan told IANS, “The increase in the prices of petroleum products has a bearing on the rise in prices of other commodities including essentials and the Central government is turning its back on the hardships faced by the people. We are initiating a political movement for the people and we can’t turn a blind eye on the hardships of the people and hence this protest.”

He said that all district units of the party have taken up the issue at the grassroots level and people are aware of the agitation and protest programmes to be carried out against the rising prices.

The CPI Tamil Nadu unit secretary, R. Mutharasan also vehemently criticised the Central government for the soaring prices and said that his party cadres would take part in the nation-wide protests against the price hike. The CPI leader said that the party will be conducting several seminars and programmes in all the districts of the state to make people aware of the anti-people policies of the Central government.

