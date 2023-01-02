INDIA

TN local body to deploy robots in underground drainage to prevent manual scavenging

Tiruchi Corporation in Tamil Nadu is all set to deploy robotic technology for the underground drainage systems in a bid to prevent manual scavenging in the corporation. The corporation will be implanting the technology this month itself to identify the blockades in the underground sewage systems.

The corporation will use robotic technology after the underground drainage network got clogged with non-biodegradable waste.

A senior official with the Tiruchi corporation told IANS that the corporation has already had discussions with a private company for the supply of robots to the corporation.

According to the official, these robots will spot the blockages in the underground drainage systems and Tiruchi will be the first corporation in the state to use the services of robots to monitor underground drainage systems.

The official also said that deploying robots would help in cleaning the blocks at a much faster pace and the usage of the latest technology will aid in monitoring the blockades also.

It may be noted that recently three people lost their lives while cleaning underground sewage in a flat complex in Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu. Several organisations have been at the forefront of agitations for the government to intervene and prevent manual scavenging.

With the Tiruchi corporation deploying robots and robotic technology to remove the blockades in underground drainage systems, there are possibilities of other corporations deploying these services in their respective corporation limits.

