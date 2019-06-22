TN man accused of British tourist’s rape escapes custody

Panaji, June 28 (IANS) An undertrial who was arrested for the rape of a British woman at a South Goa village last year, on Friday dramatically escaped from police custody, police said.

Accused Ramchandran Yellapa, 30, escaped from a toilet in a court complex in Margao town, an officer said. He extracted glass-panels encasing the toilet’s ventilator and fled, said Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Arvind Gawas.

When Yellapa was being escorted to the court complex for his hearing, he requested the police personnel to lead him to the toilet.

“We have launched a massive manhunt and we are hopeful of getting him,” Gawas said.

The accused is facing trial for the rape and robbery of a 48-year-old British woman near the Canacona railway station in the early hours of December 20, 2018.

The crime which was committed at a public place had created furore raising questions on safety of women in the coastal state.

–IANS

