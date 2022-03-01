INDIA

TN: Man attacks daughter with sickle

0

A man attacked his 20-year-old daughter with a sickle in Tamil Nadu’s Tenaki district as he was opposed to her relationship with a village youth.

The incident occurred on Monday in Ariyankavu near Pavoorchatram.

The woman, identified as V.A Sudha, was rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

Pavoorchathram police officials said that Sudha, a graduate, worked as a ‘beedi’ roller.

She fell in love with youth in her village and expressed her desire to marry him to her father.

Her father, Velsamy, opposed the relationship vehemently, post which Sudha decided to go to police station. Annoyed over her relation, Velsamy in a fit of rage attacked her with a sickle that he was carrying to his agricultural land.

On hearing her screams, Sudha’s neighbours rushed to the spot and took her to the hospital.

The police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated.

