A 47-year-old man, who is a member of the infamous “Thak-Thak” gang of Connaught Place, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Ranganathan, a resident of Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth, a police constable during patrolling in Connaught Place on Saturday, came across a suspected person.

“When the suspect was questioned about his identity, he was not able to give a satisfactory reply,” he said.

On cursory search, a switchblade knife was recovered from his possession. Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and began their probe.

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is a member of the “Thak-Thak” gang and has been previously involved in 18 cases of theft. It was also revealed that he has been involved with the gang for over 25 years.

“He used to commit crimes as part of a gang and robbed people of their bags etc by distracting them. The accused is a habitual criminal and used to return to Tamil Nadu after the commission of offences,” the official said.

