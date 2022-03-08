INDIA

TN man files police complaint over forced vasectomy at govt PHC

By NewsWire
0
7

A 47-year-old firewood cutter in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu has filed a complaint with the Soorangudi police station, alleging that he was forcibly made to undergo vasectomy at a government primary health centre (PHC) in Sayalkudi, Ramanathapuram.

Muthuserman of Sinthamani Nagar near Vembar in Thoothukudi in his complaint lodged on Monday said four people — Soorvali, Muniasamy, Kasilingam and Selvaraj — had met him on February 25 and took him to Sayalkudi PHC in Ramanathapuram district and forced him to undergo vasectomy.

He said a cheque of Rs 1,100 was given to him after the procedure.

However, a PHC doctor on condition of anonymity told IANS, “The procedure was done with his (Muthuserman’s) permission and no-scalpel vasectomy method was followed.”

The doctor said the 47-year-old had given his blood sample before the vasectomy and was given medicines after the procedure.

Doctors said Muthuserman was aware of the vasectomy and that the doctors were not forcefully targeting people to conduct vasectomy procedures in Tamil Nadu.

However, the doctor agreed that Rs 150 was given to field workers, who bring people for vasectomy, as a small incentive.

He said Muthuserman and his wife Panchavarnam had come to the PHC after the vasectomy and had been given counselling.

The doctor added that people from far-off places reach Sayilkudi PHC in Ramanathapuram as it was awarded the best performing PHC of the state for three consecutive years.

However, in several villages touts lure alcoholics and illiterate people for vasectomy for the small incentive they get.

When contacted, the Station House Officer of Soorangudi police station said a complaint has been received and police is investigating the matter.

20220308-141206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.