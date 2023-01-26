INDIA

TN man takes to robbery to raise bail money for his jailed son

NewsWire
0
0

A 58-year-old man was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police after he snatched a woman pedestrian’s chain while speeding on a motorbike.

During interrogation, he confessed to having committed the crime to raise bail money for his imprisoned son.

Seethalakshmi (61) of Thirumangalam was returning home after offering prayers at a local temple when a bike-born assailant snatched her 10 sovereign chain and fled. The woman raised a complaint with the Thirumangalam police station.

An officer with the Greater Chennai police told IANS that immediately after receiving the complaint, Thirumangalam police searched all the CCTV visuals from the surrounding area and tracked the robber.

A police team barged into a secluded home at Purusawalkam in Chennai and apprehended the offender. It was found that the thief was a local person, Mohammed Illiyaz.

On being questioned, he told the officers that he had resorted to chain snatching to arrange money for his son’s bail application.

He told police that his son, Mohammed Fiaz (25) was lodged in prison since September 2022 on charges of bludgeoning to death a person, Kumar over a drunken brawl.

Illiaz told police that he had to raise money for the bail application of his son. Mohammed Illaiz was produced before the judicial magistrate court and remanded in prison on Wednesday.

20230126-121804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hijab row leads to confrontation between two K’taka colleges

    Shiv Sena’s Goa unit slams BJP over ‘protection’ to rebel MLAs

    Andhra Pradesh pays rich tributes to designer of Indian flag

    Goa to introduce ‘Multimodal Transport App’ for last mile connectivity