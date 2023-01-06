INDIA

TN mandates GPS in all vehicles collecting waste

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu government has made GPS installation necessary in all vehicles collecting waste or sewage.

GPS installation has become compulsory so that vehicles could be identified and tracked properly.

Its a part of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies and Chennai Metropolitan Area Septage Management (Regulation) rules 2022 of the Government of Tamil Nadu which has come into effect from January 1.

On the basis of the new rules framed, the license for a period of two years to the trucks and other vehicles that transport garbage and sewage will be given. The license fee for two years is Rs 2,000.

The vehicle owners will have to shell out Rs 200 for use of facility centres for the disposal of garbage and sewage up to 6000 litres and Rs 300 for utilising the facilities for the disposal of waste above 6000 litres.

Based on the census of 2011, 50 per cent of the Tamil Nadu population lives in urban areas and the state has brought in new guidelines for waste disposal to protect to prevent illegal sewerage discharge and water bodies.

20230106-174003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘People from all states want Delhi’s ‘Kejriwal Model”

    Honour killing case in K’taka; boy’s body found in gunny bag,...

    Stalin urges Centre to extend crop insurance deadline to Nov 30

    People return empty handed after standing in day long queue for...