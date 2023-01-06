The Tamil Nadu government has made GPS installation necessary in all vehicles collecting waste or sewage.

GPS installation has become compulsory so that vehicles could be identified and tracked properly.

Its a part of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies and Chennai Metropolitan Area Septage Management (Regulation) rules 2022 of the Government of Tamil Nadu which has come into effect from January 1.

On the basis of the new rules framed, the license for a period of two years to the trucks and other vehicles that transport garbage and sewage will be given. The license fee for two years is Rs 2,000.

The vehicle owners will have to shell out Rs 200 for use of facility centres for the disposal of garbage and sewage up to 6000 litres and Rs 300 for utilising the facilities for the disposal of waste above 6000 litres.

Based on the census of 2011, 50 per cent of the Tamil Nadu population lives in urban areas and the state has brought in new guidelines for waste disposal to protect to prevent illegal sewerage discharge and water bodies.

20230106-174003