INDIA

TN Marine Police seize 550 kg Sea Cucumber

The Tamil Nadu Marine Police on Saturday seized 550 kg Sea Cucumber from a person’s house in Rameswaram.

The marine police on a tip off raided the house of S. Lingam at Serankottai near Rameswaram and seized six cans of Sea Cucumber.

The police personnel also seized a steel drum of boiled Sea Cucumber.

Sea Cucumbers are Schedule 1 species under the Wild Life Protection Act.

Police have registered a case against Lingam who escaped from the police net.

A major racket is operating in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu to smuggle Sea Cucumbers to Sri Lanka using illegal ferries. The Sea Cucumbers are caught by smugglers and then boiled and dried and ferried to Sri Lanka from where they are sent to Far Eastern countries.

Sea cucumbers are a major eatable in Far Eastern countries, including Indonesia and Thailand.

20230521-000002

